Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $225.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Chubb stock opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.93. Chubb has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $197.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

