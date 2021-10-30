CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 9,040 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,458,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 766,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 387.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 398,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 327,966 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 2.19. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

