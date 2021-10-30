CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,164 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AAWW opened at $81.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.20. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

