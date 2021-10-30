CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 4,315 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 468,074 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,385,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,883,000 after buying an additional 170,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU opened at $105.40 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.