CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $352,000 Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,163 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,828 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.49.

MLCO opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

