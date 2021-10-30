CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $240,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $24,237,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 955,396 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

