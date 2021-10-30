CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,137.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after buying an additional 732,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $12,331,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,113.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $5,760,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI opened at $42.29 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.