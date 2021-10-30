CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $15,163,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 over the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.83 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

