CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $270,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in InterDigital by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in InterDigital by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in InterDigital by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth $776,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

