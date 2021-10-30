CIBC Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.67.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$31.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

