Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

