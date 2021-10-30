Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Issues Earnings Results

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CVEO traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 53,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $323.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,761. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Civeo stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 812.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Civeo were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

