Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.57. 53,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.20 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 3.80. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,357 shares of company stock worth $2,600,761 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Civeo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 137.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Civeo worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

