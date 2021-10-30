CNH Partners LLC Acquires 10,600 Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 56.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSPU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

