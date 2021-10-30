CNH Partners LLC Acquires 64,780 Shares of Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000.

In other news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SCOA stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About Scion Tech Growth I

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

