CNH Partners LLC Buys 51,420 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,420 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in IG Acquisition were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGAC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

