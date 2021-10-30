CNH Partners LLC Invests $3.03 Million in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTVIU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

OTCMKTS FTVIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

