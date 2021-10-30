CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000.

Shares of DHBC opened at $9.78 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

