CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGGU. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter worth $9,809,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $9,054,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,797,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,042,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,042,000.

Shares of JUGGU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

