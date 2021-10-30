CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,062. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNX Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 111.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of CNX Resources worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

