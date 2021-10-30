CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 41854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CNX Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in CNX Resources by 33.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

