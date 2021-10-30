CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 41854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.
The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.
CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.