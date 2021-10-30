CoinPoker Market Capitalization Reaches $3.74 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $1,628.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00236801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00096989 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.