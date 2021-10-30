Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Financial (CLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.