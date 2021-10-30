Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at TD Securities

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Comcast stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

