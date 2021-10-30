Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRZBY. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 5,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,740. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.59. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

