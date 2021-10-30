Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ESXB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 60,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Community Bankers Trust has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

