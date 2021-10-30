Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $11.00. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 36,575 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.