Commvault Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Commvault Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

CVLT stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

