Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €142.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €135.70 ($159.65) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €132.22.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

