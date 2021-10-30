Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €145.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.13 ($177.79).

ML stock opened at €135.70 ($159.65) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €136.42 and its 200-day moving average is €132.22. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

