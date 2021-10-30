Comparing Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) & Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Mimecast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mimecast 0 5 10 0 2.67

Golden Nugget Online Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. Mimecast has a consensus price target of $68.53, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Mimecast.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Mimecast shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mimecast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Mimecast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Nugget Online Gaming $91.12 million 14.48 $25.20 million N/A N/A Mimecast $501.40 million 9.98 $29.75 million $0.49 153.96

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A -17.39% 28.37% Mimecast 6.94% 10.84% 4.21%

Summary

Mimecast beats Golden Nugget Online Gaming on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements. The company was founded by Peter Cyril Bauer and Neil Hamilton Murray in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.