Comparing Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -3.24% -31.43% -5.85%

This table compares Onion Global and iMedia Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 0.86 $32.13 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.29 -$13.23 million ($1.23) -4.94

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Onion Global and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

iMedia Brands has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 207.02%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Onion Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onion Global beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment comprises of its developing business models, which includes Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

