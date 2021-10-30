Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.64. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $32.20. 3,338,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

