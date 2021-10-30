Conceal Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $139,422.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,590.27 or 1.00132714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.75 or 0.00521477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.00299252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00188163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,837,328 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,318 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.