Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 43,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,441. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDOR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.