ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 162,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

