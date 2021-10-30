CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 487,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,363 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.42% of CONSOL Energy worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

NYSE CEIX opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 2.62. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.