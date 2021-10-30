Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

