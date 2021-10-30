Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.03.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.