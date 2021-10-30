CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Truist Securities

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $142.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.63. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

