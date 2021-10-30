CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.520-$5.600 EPS.

COR stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

