Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 57.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,721,000 after acquiring an additional 217,907 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Western Digital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $43,324,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $8,624,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 80.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.