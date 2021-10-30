Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $17,097,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $248.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.30 and a 1 year high of $251.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

