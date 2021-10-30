Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 591 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Progressive by 7.9% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Progressive by 16.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 24.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 64,043 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock worth $8,031,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

