Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the September 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $12,727,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 85.7% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 530,391 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 22.5% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,148,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.