Corra.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $5.05 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00005458 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $78,199.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00069892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,675.51 or 0.99903036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.08 or 0.06934562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024326 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

