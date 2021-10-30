Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Hits $0.0004

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $275,153.66 and $169.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00048880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00246725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00097784 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

