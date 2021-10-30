Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $491.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $494.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

