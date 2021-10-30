Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.730-$2.770 EPS.

CUZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 1,142,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,757. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cousins Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

