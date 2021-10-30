Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of COWN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.73. 450,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cowen stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of Cowen worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

